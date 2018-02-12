Police ID teen couple killed in double shooting

Birmingham police have identified the victims in a Monday double homicide.

Authorities found 19-year-old Ty Pepper and 18-year-old Elizabeth Price dead on the scene in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue North around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department.

Pepper was returning home when he met up with Price on the street corner multiple gunshots rang out, according to the preliminary investigation. Both were found dead on the sidewalk.

The two were dating, police say.

“Both victims barely entered adulthood and lost the chance to experience life," said Sgt. Bryan Shelton of the shooting. "While on the scene you felt like the suspect had no value for them at all. Sad situation all around.”

Investigators believe that the shooting was not random. No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

