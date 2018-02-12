Birmingham police investigating double homicide - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Josh Walker/WBRC) (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue North Monday night.

Authorities found a black male and white female in their late teens deceased. Both suffered gunshot wounds.

No one is in custody at this time.

Check back for more updates.

