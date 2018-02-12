Birmingham police investigating double homicide

Angela Merriweather, the mother of slain Holt basketball star Jalen Merriweather, says her son had big plans. That was until Jalen was shot and killed last Friday night trying to protect his sister as she was being confronted by Donald Robertson. According to Captain Kip Hart of Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide, Jalen’s sister was being pistol-whipped by Robertson. It was then that Merriweather intervened and was shot by Robertson, who remains on the loose and is considered armed &...