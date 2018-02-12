Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 46, Cleburne County 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argyle, Texas 85, Dallas County 34

(1A Sub-Regional=

South=

J.F. Shields 54, Kinston 21

Linden 53, Georgiana 35

Marengo 66, Brantley 62

Pleasant Home 72, McIntosh 33

1A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Isabella 68, Winterboro 64

Loachapoka 53, Sumiton Christian 24

Talladega County Central 70, Autaugaville 50

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 60, Notasulga 33

1A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Cedar Bluff 60, Coosa Christian 47

Decatur Heritage 46, Sacred Heart 43

Skyline 73, Appalachian 29

Spring Garden 84, Whitesburg Christian 21

1A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Belgreen 71, Marion County 45

Holy Spirit 74, Covenant Christian 44

2A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Central-Hayneville 90, Choctaw County 42

Keith 70, Verbena 30

R.C. Hatch 66, Billingsley 23

Southern Choctaw 53, Luverne 49

2A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Collinsville 58, Lanett 39

Fyffe 60, Vincent 29

Sand Rock 45, LaFayette 44

Section 49, Ranburne 43

2A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Cold Springs 53, Tanner 48

Lamar County 69, Altamont 57

Mars Hill Bible 71, Winston County 25

Phil Campbell 90, Cleveland 42

2A Sub-Regional=

South=

Abbeville 45, Geneva County 31

Chickasaw 63, Zion Chapel 29

Elba 42, Saint Luke's Episcopal 35

Samson 73, Ariton 26

3A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Central Coosa 50, Montgomery Academy 39

Gordo 52, Fultondale 40

Midfield 71, Greene County 32

Montevallo 58, Beulah 24

3A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Geraldine 55, Piedmont 49

Glencoe 52, Brindlee Mountain 18

North Sand Mountain 74, Weaver 57

Pisgah 81, Walter Wellborn 32

3A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Carbon Hill 65, Clements 58

Colbert County 64, Locust Fork 61

Lauderdale County 69, Susan Moore 44

West Morgan 46, Hanceville 43

3A Sub-Regional=

South=

Clarke County 71, Straughn 39

Geneva 68, Cottage Hill 29

Hillcrest-Evergreen 54, Providence Christian 46

T.R. Miller 64, Daleville 25

4A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Holt 70, Elmore County 49

Sipsey Valley 68, Dadeville 43

4A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Hokes Bluff 52, North Jackson 33

Jacksonville 65, DAR 38

Madison Academy 43, Anniston 36

Madison County 56, Handley 47

4A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Danville 56, Winfield 47

Deshler 94, Dora 42

Good Hope 54, Wilson 50

Priceville 77, Haleyville 47

4A Sub-Regional=

South=

Monroe County 51, Catholic-Montgomery 25

Thomasville 48, Dale County 18

UMS-Wright 22, Ashford 17

5A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Calera 57, B.T. Washington 41

Central-Tuscaloosa 56, Briarwood Christian 30

Marbury 66, Valley 46

Shelby County 68, Sumter Central High School 56

5A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Arab 68, Corner 56

Scottsboro 65, Mortimer Jordan 32

Talladega 54, Boaz 26

5A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Fairview 75, Mae Jemison 66

Lee-Huntsville 65, Hayden 51

Pleasant Grove 54, East Limestone 41

5A Sub-Regional=

South=

Charles Henderson 76, Wilcox Central 15

Eufaula 66, St. Paul's 26

Faith Academy 79, Headland 36

Jackson 35, Greenville 33

6A Sub-Regional=

Central=

Helena 51, Benjamin Russell 43

Hillcrest 91, Selma 42

Paul Bryant 62, Chilton County 58

6A Sub-Regional=

Northeast=

Brewer 45, Clay-Chalkville 38

Center Point 61, Cullman 55

Homewood 60, Southside-Gadsden 43

Ramsay 60, Pell City 38

6A Sub-Regional=

Northwest=

Hartselle 59, Jackson Olin 52

Hazel Green 81, Hueytown 15

McAdory 77, Athens 57

6A Sub-Regional=

South=

Blount 43, Dothan 37

Carver-Montgomery 61, Baldwin County 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

