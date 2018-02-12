Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argyle, Texas 85, Dallas County 34
(1A Sub-Regional=
South=
J.F. Shields 54, Kinston 21
Linden 53, Georgiana 35
Marengo 66, Brantley 62
Pleasant Home 72, McIntosh 33
1A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Isabella 68, Winterboro 64
Loachapoka 53, Sumiton Christian 24
Talladega County Central 70, Autaugaville 50
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 60, Notasulga 33
1A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Cedar Bluff 60, Coosa Christian 47
Decatur Heritage 46, Sacred Heart 43
Skyline 73, Appalachian 29
Spring Garden 84, Whitesburg Christian 21
1A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Belgreen 71, Marion County 45
Holy Spirit 74, Covenant Christian 44
2A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Central-Hayneville 90, Choctaw County 42
Keith 70, Verbena 30
R.C. Hatch 66, Billingsley 23
Southern Choctaw 53, Luverne 49
2A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Collinsville 58, Lanett 39
Fyffe 60, Vincent 29
Sand Rock 45, LaFayette 44
Section 49, Ranburne 43
2A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Cold Springs 53, Tanner 48
Lamar County 69, Altamont 57
Mars Hill Bible 71, Winston County 25
Phil Campbell 90, Cleveland 42
2A Sub-Regional=
South=
Abbeville 45, Geneva County 31
Chickasaw 63, Zion Chapel 29
Elba 42, Saint Luke's Episcopal 35
Samson 73, Ariton 26
3A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Central Coosa 50, Montgomery Academy 39
Gordo 52, Fultondale 40
Midfield 71, Greene County 32
Montevallo 58, Beulah 24
3A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Geraldine 55, Piedmont 49
Glencoe 52, Brindlee Mountain 18
North Sand Mountain 74, Weaver 57
Pisgah 81, Walter Wellborn 32
3A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Carbon Hill 65, Clements 58
Colbert County 64, Locust Fork 61
Lauderdale County 69, Susan Moore 44
West Morgan 46, Hanceville 43
3A Sub-Regional=
South=
Clarke County 71, Straughn 39
Geneva 68, Cottage Hill 29
Hillcrest-Evergreen 54, Providence Christian 46
T.R. Miller 64, Daleville 25
4A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Holt 70, Elmore County 49
Sipsey Valley 68, Dadeville 43
4A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Hokes Bluff 52, North Jackson 33
Jacksonville 65, DAR 38
Madison Academy 43, Anniston 36
Madison County 56, Handley 47
4A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Danville 56, Winfield 47
Deshler 94, Dora 42
Good Hope 54, Wilson 50
Priceville 77, Haleyville 47
4A Sub-Regional=
South=
Monroe County 51, Catholic-Montgomery 25
Thomasville 48, Dale County 18
UMS-Wright 22, Ashford 17
5A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Calera 57, B.T. Washington 41
Central-Tuscaloosa 56, Briarwood Christian 30
Marbury 66, Valley 46
Shelby County 68, Sumter Central High School 56
5A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Alexandria 46, Cleburne County 36
Arab 68, Corner 56
Scottsboro 65, Mortimer Jordan 32
Talladega 54, Boaz 26
5A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Fairview 75, Mae Jemison 66
Lee-Huntsville 65, Hayden 51
Pleasant Grove 54, East Limestone 41
5A Sub-Regional=
South=
Charles Henderson 76, Wilcox Central 15
Eufaula 66, St. Paul's 26
Faith Academy 79, Headland 36
Jackson 35, Greenville 33
6A Sub-Regional=
Central=
Helena 51, Benjamin Russell 43
Hillcrest 91, Selma 42
Paul Bryant 62, Chilton County 58
6A Sub-Regional=
Northeast=
Brewer 45, Clay-Chalkville 38
Center Point 61, Cullman 55
Homewood 60, Southside-Gadsden 43
Ramsay 60, Pell City 38
6A Sub-Regional=
Northwest=
Hartselle 59, Jackson Olin 52
Hazel Green 81, Hueytown 15
McAdory 77, Athens 57
6A Sub-Regional=
South=
Blount 43, Dothan 37
Carver-Montgomery 61, Baldwin County 41
