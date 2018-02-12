FIRST ALERT: Expect rain on Wednesday

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. No rain is expected.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer. Temperatures will climb into the 60s with only a small chance of rain.

Valentine's Day looks a bit wet. Rain chances are expected to increase during the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected but plan on a soggy forecast. Rain chances will climb to around 50-percent.

We'll see some spotty showers on Thursday with again mostly cloudy skies. Expect warm temperatures will highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances will remain high again on Friday.

I'd plan on some showers early Saturday with some sunshine possible during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Spotty showers are again in the forecast on Sunday. Overall the forecast is wet, warm, and mostly cloudy.

