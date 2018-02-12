Crooks using more sophisticated technology at gas pumps to steal your information

ATM's and card readers at gas stations are convenient but crooks can use more sophisticated technology against you and pick your pocket from miles away.More >>
ATM's and card readers at gas stations are convenient but crooks can use more sophisticated technology against you and pick your pocket from miles away.More >>
The family of a missing Chelsea woman is very thankful that she was found alive after she crashed her car down an embankment and spent 36 hours alone in the woods.More >>
The family of a missing Chelsea woman is very thankful that she was found alive after she crashed her car down an embankment and spent 36 hours alone in the woods.More >>
Donald Robertson remains on the loose three days after police accuse him of shooting and killing Jalen Merriweather.More >>
Donald Robertson remains on the loose three days after police accuse him of shooting and killing Jalen Merriweather.More >>
It's back to hitting the books at Avondale Elementary.More >>
It's back to hitting the books at Avondale Elementary.More >>
Family and friends in a Clay neighborhood are looking for answers after the murder of 17-year-old Brandon Alexander Burpo on Sunday.More >>
Family and friends in a Clay neighborhood are looking for answers after the murder of 17-year-old Brandon Alexander Burpo on Sunday.More >>