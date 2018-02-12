Search for accused killer of Holt High School student who died protecting his sister continues

Donald Robertson remains on the loose three days after police accuse him of shooting and killing Jalen Merriweather.



Authorities believe he's still in the Tuscaloosa area.



Don't approach Robertson if you see him. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.



They accuse him of killing Merriweather Friday night at Broadmoore Gardens Apartments.



Witnesses say he was shot protecting his sister from a beating she was receiving from Robertson.



The 18-year-old Holt High School student died at the scene.



Monday, homicide investigators explained what happened leading up to the deadly shooting.



And they also talked about trying to find Robertson and getting him into custody.



"At this time we're still looking for Donald Robertson. We believe he's still in the area. Hopefully he will turn himself in and at least make arrangements for us to come get him so no one else is hurt," Capt. Kip Hart told WBRC.



Anyone with information on where Robertson is can call Crimestoppers or Tuscaloosa Police.



Robertson is wanted on warrants for murder, attempted murder and robbery.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.