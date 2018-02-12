Auburn looks to stay hungry

Auburn University Men’s Basketball team isn’t buying into the NCAA Tournament Committee’s projection of the Tigers being a 2 seed and fifth overall in the field.

“I was surprised,” said Auburn Head coach Bruce Pearl. “Now if they call us that in a month on selection Sunday, then It will mean something.”

For now the tenth ranked Tigers at 22-3 are putting all of its attention on Kentucky and a Wednesday showdown.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.