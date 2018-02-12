Family asking for answers after 17-year-old killed

Family and friends in a Clay neighborhood are looking for answers after the murder of 17-year-old Brandon Alexander Burpo on Sunday.

A neighbor says he had a 14-month-old son.

Tonja Howlett said Burpo was a young man everyone liked.

"For me his smile, he had the warmest smile, a laugh. It would tickle me," Howlett said.

Howlett lives across the street from Burpo. She said someone lured him out of his home. He went across the street. Someone opened fire. The shooter struck her school bus and broke out the back window. Glass was still on the ground.

"Everyone is shook up because it's a quiet neighborhood and it's kid friendly. Nothing like this happens in this neighborhood," Howlett said.

Howlett said Burpo ran from the shooter before collapsing on a neighbor's front porch. He later died at the hospital.

She said Burpo had turned his life around.

"He started going to church. He got baptized a few months ago. He was getting ready to go to church," Howlett said.

Howlett said the family is asking for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward to help bring peace to his mother.



