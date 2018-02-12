Former Gov. Siegelman expected to make full recovery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A heart surgeon says former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman is expected to make a full recovery following bypass surgery.

St. Vincent's Health System issued a statement Monday, saying Siegelman is in good condition. The hospital says heart surgeon Dr. John Richardson has said Siegelman is expected to make a full recovery.

The hospital said that the former governor asks that his privacy be respected during his recovery.

Siegelman had bypass surgery last week after a blockage was discovered during a routine physical and tests.

Siegelman, a Democrat who was elected to four statewide offices, was for decades a dominating figure in state politics.

A jury in 2006 convicted Siegelman of bribery. He was released from prison last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.