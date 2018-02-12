Local flower shops prepare for Valentine's Day - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Local flower shops prepare for Valentine's Day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Valentine's Day is this Wednesday and if you haven't decided on a gift yet you still have time.

We stopped by Dorothy McDaniel's Flower Market. McDaniel tells us this time of year is like a months worth of business concentrated into just a few days.

She says it takes a lot of preparation for the holiday and they are more than prepared.

"We have recipes we use so that once we have done the site, we have done the arrangement for our site, then our designers follow the recipe," says McDaniel. "So it's a lot like cooking in a sense. We will give you exactly what you see on the website."

McDaniel also reminds you to be sure to remember your children and your mother on Valentine's Day, not just your significant other.

To learn more about Dorthy McDaniel's Flower Market, click here.

