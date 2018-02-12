Local salon provides homeless with free makeovers

New plans could make commuting to work in Birmingham from surrounding communities a safe realityMore >>
New plans could make commuting to work in Birmingham from surrounding communities a safe realityMore >>
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon.More >>
Valentine's Day is this Wednesday and if you haven't decided on a gift yet you still have time. We stopped by Dorthy McDaniel's Flower Market. McDaniel tells us this time of year is like a months worth of business concentrated into just a few days. She says it takes a lot of preparation for the holiday and they are more than prepared. "We have recipes we use so that once we have done the site, we have done the arrangement for our site, then our designers follow the recipe...More >>
Valentine's Day is this Wednesday and if you haven't decided on a gift yet you still have time. We stopped by Dorthy McDaniel's Flower Market. McDaniel tells us this time of year is like a months worth of business concentrated into just a few days. She says it takes a lot of preparation for the holiday and they are more than prepared. "We have recipes we use so that once we have done the site, we have done the arrangement for our site, then our designers follow the recipe...More >>
A stalled front will keep rain and clouds in the forecast through much of the week. Expect a gray sky with occasional rain this afternoon and Monday night. Overall, the rainfall will be light across the area.More >>
A stalled front will keep rain and clouds in the forecast through much of the week. Expect a gray sky with occasional rain this afternoon and Monday night. Overall, the rainfall will be light across the area.More >>
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.More >>
The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.More >>