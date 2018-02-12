Local salon provides homeless with free makeovers

Monday a local salon closed their doors to the public so they could provide free makeover for homeless women in the community.

Salon Persuasive says they’ve recognized the need to help women feel their best and with Valentine’s Day quickly approaching they figured that now is the best time to give the gift of empowerment.

They decided to partner with Pathway Shelters who serves 1,300 women and children experiencing homelessness in the Birmingham area each year.

"I appreciate these ladies doing this for us," says Martha Baker. "Being homeless people sort of overlook you but I am so glad these ladies took out their time to do this."

Another lady who received a makeover says it could not have come at a better time.

"I just enjoyed it. It is right on time for my birthday," says Cynthia Braldey. She will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday.

The day of glam makeovers included services from professional hairstylists, makeup artists and a photographer to document their new looks. Pathways Director, Mechelle Malone says the women have been anticipating the day ever since learning about the event.

"The impact that a beauty makeover will have on the women at our shelter is going to be priceless," said Malone. "To be able to walk into a salon like any other woman and get your hair done, all while being treated with love, not like someone from a program, is an experience that many of these women have never had.”

"We have the pleasure of making women feel beautiful all week long and we truly do enjoy what we do. So it is a pleasure for us to service these ladies today," adds lash technician Nia Seals.

