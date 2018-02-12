J-P: Expect a cloudy, soggy, mild week

A stalled front will keep rain and clouds in the forecast through much of the week. Expect a gray sky with occasional rain this afternoon and Monday night. Overall, the rainfall will be light across the area. The good news is no severe weather is in the forecast - just rain and low clouds. Temperatures will remain cool this afternoon with highs only in the upper 40s. Expect clouds and some low visibility tonight with overnight lows around 43.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer. Temperatures will climb into the 60s with only a small chance of rain.

Valentine's Day looks a bit wet. Rain chances are expected to increase during the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected but plan on a soggy forecast. Rain chances will climb to around 50-percent.

We'll see some spotty showers on Thursday with again mostly cloudy skies. Expect warm temperatures will highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances will remain high again on Friday.

I'd plan on some showers early Saturday with some sunshine possible during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Spotty showers are again in the forecast on Sunday. Overall the forecast is wet, warm, and mostly cloudy.

