FIRST ALERT Update: A colder afternoon and evening with scattered showers likely

REST OF MONDAY AND TONIGHT: Even though a cold front has pushed through our area, moisture continues to overrun the state. This will keep the sky very cloudy with more scattered showers. The clouds will also keep high temperatures in the chilly upper 40s and low 50s. This cloudy and dreary weather will continue overnight with additional showers and lows in the 40s, with some mid to upper 30s over far north locations.



CLOUDY AND RAINY PATTERN CONTINUES: The moist southwest flow aloft will bring more clouds and isolated showers on Tuesday. It will be noticeably colder to the east, due to an east to northeasterly flow. Highs tomorrow will range from 60s over West Alabama to low 50s to the east. We will have a nice warm up on Valentine’s Day, with highs back in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and possibly a storm can’t be ruled out, especially over northern locations on Wednesday into Wednesday night.



FIRST ALERT FOR MORE RAIN THIS WEEKEND: Another front will approach the state by the weekend and this will bring another increase in the coverage of rain late Friday and Friday night. There is a chance this front will end up stalling and returning north, which will keep the sky cloudy with lingering showers on Saturday and Sunday. We will have cooler temperatures as the front moves in on Saturday, but then it will quickly warm up as the front retreats north. Be sure to check in with us beginning with The Four for updates on WBRC. We will also update the forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather app. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.