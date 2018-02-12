Kenan and Kel reunited with other All That alums on Wild 'n Out

James Franco, who was accused of sexual misconduct last month, will be returning for Season 2 of HBO's sex industry drama The Deuce

All That, the beloved '90s sketch comedy show for kids, staged an epic reunion on MTV2's Wild 'n Out, the sketch and improv show hosted by All That alum Nick Cannon.

Kim Cattrall may be in mourning, but there's one person whose well wishes she's not ready to accept right now, or possibly ever: Sarah Jessica Parker.

By Liam Mathews,

All That, the beloved '90s sketch comedy show for kids, staged an epic reunion on MTV2's Wild 'n Out, the sketch and improv show hosted by All That alum Nick Cannon. Former cast members Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server reconvened to tape an episode of Wild 'n Out that will air during the show's upcoming eleventh season.

All That aired from 1994 to 2005 and launched the careers of Thompson, Mitchell, Cannon, Gabriel Iglesias, Amanda Bynes and Chappelle's Show co-creator Neal Brennan, who was a writer on the show. It lives on as a cherished memory in the minds of '90s kids.

However, part of this memory was tainted in recent years when we learned there was some post-Nickelodeon beef between Mitchell and Thompson, who co-starred on their own All That spin-off series from 1996 to 2000 as well as the cult classic Good Burger. But after one of the All That creators urged Mitchell to mend fences between the pair a few years back, Mitchell and Thompson immediately fell into their old rapport.

Knowing what they've gone through to get to here only makes this adorable All That and Kenan & Kel reunion that much sweeter. You can check more of the pics out on Mitchell's Instagram.

