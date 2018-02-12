James Franco officially returning for season 2 of The Deuce - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

James Franco officially returning for season 2 of The Deuce

© PRNewsFoto / Ovation © PRNewsFoto / Ovation


By Liam Mathews,

James Franco, who was accused of sexual misconduct last month, will be returning for Season 2 of HBO's sex industry drama The Deuce, writer Megan Abbott confirmed at the Writers Guild Awards ceremony Sunday night.

Abbott told ET that "of course" Franco will be back for Season 2 of the acclaimed series, on which he stars in dual roles, executive-produces and directs.

Franco was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by five women in a Los Angeles Times story published in January. His alleged misdeeds range from pressuring a woman to perform oral sex on him to using an acting school he ran to hire actresses for exploitative jobs as extras in his projects. Franco has denied the allegations while sharing his general support of the Time's Up movement.

The Deuce co-creator David Simon said in January that there have been no complaints against Franco on the set of the show. "In our experience, he was entirely professional as an actor, director and producer," Simon told Variety.

The Deuce Season 2 is in production.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

The Deuce

James Franco

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly