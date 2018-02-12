Community mourning Holt High student after Friday night shooting

The Tuscaloosa County School System says extra counseling services are in place Monday at Holt High School, and will be there as long as needed, following the shooting death of student Jalen Merriweather Friday night.



Investigators say 18-year-old Merriweather was shot and killed by a man who was attacking Merriweather's sister. Police say Merriweather intervened, and that is when he was shot and killed.



Merriweather was a member of the Holt High Basketball team. The night before he was killed, the team won the AHSAA Class 4A Area 7 championship. Merriweather posted a photo on Facebook after the game in celebration of the win.



Investigators continue to search for 48-year-old Donald Kenneth Robertson, wanted for the murder of Merriweather.

Police consider Robertson armed and dangerous. They ask anyone with information on him to contact law enforcement or make a confidential call to Crime Stoppers: (205) 752-STOP.



