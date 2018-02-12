Basic Macaroni & Cheese

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 3/4 cups whole milk - warm but not hot

4 oz grated Cheddar cheese

6 oz cooked macaroni noodles

Salt

Hot Sauce

Directions:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt the butter over medium-low heat, then stir in the flour to form a roux. Cook the roux for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly.

Slowly add 2 1/2 cups of the milk while whisking or stirring constantly so that the liquid is incorporated into the roux without forming lumps. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer for 3-5 minutes.

Remove from heat, Add the cheese and stir until the cheese has melted.

Add freshly cooked pasta, season with salt and serve

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.