UPDATE: I-65 reopens in Cullman Co. after 18-wheeler crash

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama State Troopers say I-65 SB at the 295 mile marker is now open after an 18-wheeler crash Monday morning.

There were heavy delays in both directions of the interstate.

We do not know of any injuries.

