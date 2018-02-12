Crash on I-65 causing major delays

The Tuscaloosa County School System says extra counseling services are in place Monday at Holt High School and will be there as long as needed, following the shooting death of Jalen Merriweather.More >>
A crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing heavy delays on I-65 in both directions.More >>
Birmingham police are searching for at least two people who they say robbed a gas station on the city's south side.More >>
We begin our Monday morning with overcast skies and patchy drizzle. Today look for cloudy skies with highs in the mid-50s and north winds around 5 mph.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed following a fight at a store.More >>
