Crash on I-65 causing major delays

A crash in I-65 is causing heavy delays on both directions on I-65 in both directions. (Source: WBRC video)

A crash involving an 18-wheeler is causing heavy delays on I-65 in both directions.

The crash happened near mile marker 295 is primarily in the median on the southbound side.

All southbound lanes are closed and the left lane on the northbound side is also closed.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.