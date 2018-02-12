Sir Patrick Stewart busts out the Shakespeare at the Sci-Tech Oscar Awards

The English channeled his past while hosting the award ceremonyMore >>
The English channeled his past while hosting the award ceremonyMore >>
Few would have expected 2011’s reboot film Rise of the Planet of the Apes to spawn one of the best movie franchises of the last decade, but thanks to incredible special effects and a gripping cast of characters, that’s exactly what it didMore >>
Few would have expected 2011’s reboot film Rise of the Planet of the Apes to spawn one of the best movie franchises of the last decade, but thanks to incredible special effects and a gripping cast of characters, that’s exactly what it didMore >>
Warner Bros. is eying a new actor to portray the Clown Prince of CrimeMore >>
Warner Bros. is eying a new actor to portray the Clown Prince of CrimeMore >>
Best Buy is officially pulling the plug on music CDs, and another retail giant may soon join themMore >>
Best Buy is officially pulling the plug on music CDs, and another retail giant may soon join themMore >>
Rotten Tomatoes speaks out on attempted negative reviews of the Marvel's newest blockbusterMore >>
Rotten Tomatoes speaks out on attempted negative reviews of the Marvel's newest blockbusterMore >>
|INFORMATIONAL DISCLAIMER The information contained on or provided through this site is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional financial or accounting advice. Always seek the advice of your accountant or other qualified personal finance advisor for answers to any related questions you may have. Use of this site and any information contained on or provided through this site is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.