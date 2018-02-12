Police to escort bodies of 2 slain officers to funeral homes

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>
The blackout comes as more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.More >>
The blackout comes as more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.More >>
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.More >>
A German shepherd that was badly injured in a highway accident a few years ago will be among the nearly 2,900 dogs taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club show that begins Monday in New York.More >>