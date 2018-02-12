Mickey: Scattered showers this week

We begin our Monday morning with overcast skies and patchy drizzle.

Today look for cloudY skies with highs in the mid-50s and north winds around 5 mph.

Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with with lows in the mid-40s and light winds.

We anticipate holding onto cloud cover this week, with at least a mention of a chance of showers each day, along with mild air.

Valentine's Day looks to be a little more wet. And scattered showers are expected to close out the workweek with highs in the 60s to low 70s...and overnight lows in the 50s.

Look for variably cloudy skies this weekend along with a slight chance of showers and slightly cooler air.

