Man killed after fight at Birmingham store

Birmingham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed following a fight at a store.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene after responding officers found him shot in his car around 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block 12th Court North at the Omar Discount Store.

An unknown black male suspect walked up to the victim's care outside of the store and they began to fight, according to investigators. The suspect, who was wearing all black, pulled out a revolver and shot the victim twice before fleeing the scene.

Police also say that the victim was driving a car that was reported stolen in a December robbery.

“Clearly the victim and the suspect had some type of history," Sgt. Bryan Shelton. "The fact that the victim was driving a stolen vehicle leads to more questions. A family will wake up this morning with terrible news that a loved one was killed.”

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.

