BPD looking for 2 gas station shoplifting suspects who crashed g - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BPD looking for 2 gas station shoplifting suspects who crashed getaway car

Two suspects robbed at Chevron gas station overnight. (Source: WBRC video) Two suspects robbed at Chevron gas station overnight. (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are searching for at least two people they say shoplifted at a gas station on the city's south side. 

The Chevron on 6th Avenue South was robbed around 1:30 a.m.

The two suspects fled from the station but not before wrecking their car at Center Street and 6th Ave. 

They then fled from authorities. 

This story is developing. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly