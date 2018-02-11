FIRST ALERT Update: A much colder start Monday morning; lingering clouds and showers

FIRST ALERT FOR A COLDER MORNING: It is time to break out the jacket again! A cold front is crossing the area tonight and this will d rop temperatures in the 40s and 30s Monday morning. Temperatures will remain above freezing so there are no frozen precipitation concerns. However, spotty showers and clouds will linger into the first part of the day Monday. I’m hopeful we will have some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK AND THE WEEKEND: A moist southwest flow aloft will continue to spread lots of clouds over the region through mid to late week. There will be a chance for isolated to scattered showers each day this week. Rain chances will be in the 20 percent range on Monday and Tuesday, with rain chances going up to 40 percent on Valentine’s Day. Wednesday won’t be a washout but I’d hang on to the umbrella. We will have a low level easterly flow increasing by Tuesday night and this will create a big temperature discontinuity across the area, with 40s to the far east and 50s further west by early Wednesday morning. This temperature contrast won’t last long with pleasantly warm weather returning by Thursday. I’m expecting more showers on Thursday, especially across areas north of I-20.

THE WEEKEND: We will have more clouds with a few showers possible during the day on Friday. The chance for showers will be on the increase Friday night as another cold front approaches from the north. This front may end up stalling which will mean more clouds and showers for Saturday and Sunday, especially across northern locations. Mickey will be back with updates beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

