VIDEO: Weekend Weather Chat 02-11-18

The rainmakers that have plagued the area with moderate-to-severe rain all weekend has tapered off, but don't hang up your umbrella just yet.

This week's forecast features a cold front the next few days, then warmer temperatures late in the week before a new potential rainmaker settles in next weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 40s tonight and aren't expected to get out of the 50s until Wednesday when warmer temperatures return. Late Wednesday morning might include scattered showers, but any plans for Valentine's Day should be safe from the rain.

Warmer temperatures join cloud skies Thursday and Friday as a rainmaker travels north of us. If you have weekend plans, it is possible the rain stalls out north of us, but it could also be another wet weekend.

