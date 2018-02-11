Family of Lisa Holman releases statement

The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.

Holman was reported missing Saturday morning when her car was found wrecked along County Road 36 in Shelby County. Holman was found alive this morning with minor injuries after being missing for more than 36 hours.

Here is the statement from her family.

In lieu of the many requests for public appearances and interviews, the family of Lisa Holman would like to issue the following statement to be shared with all interested media outlets:

Needless to say, the last two days have been very emotional for our family; Lisa’s rescue Sunday morning was definitely an answered prayer. Amazingly, she has suffered only a few broken bones and other minor injuries as a result of the accident. Her ability to withstand these injuries, the weather conditions, and the length of time in the woods is a testament to her resiliency.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the coordinated effort provided by the Pelham Police Department, Pelham Fire Department, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. They led this rescue mission not only with determined tenacity, but also with true compassion. They kept the family comforted and well informed while organizing the rescue efforts. We would also like to thank the following agencies who assisted in the search: Shelby County EMA, Chelsea Fire Department, Childersburg Rescue Squad, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Regional Paramedic Service, SAR K9’s of Alabama, the American Red Cross, and Red Mountain Search Dog Association.

We would like to thank the literally hundreds of volunteers who offered their assistance throughout Saturday and Sunday. It was a team of these volunteers that finally reached Lisa on Sunday morning. Chelsea High School was instrumental in providing a staging area and bus transportation for the volunteers beginning at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning. In addition to those who were able to physically show up, there were literally thousands of others lifting the entire effort up through prayer. We are grateful to be part of a close-knit community that never hesitated when their assistance was needed.