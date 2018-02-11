Teen killed in Pinson shooting identified

Jefferson County police are currently searching for a suspect after the death of a teen in the 4000 block of Winchester Hills Way in Pinson.

Authorities arrived to the scene just after 1 p.m. to find 17-year-old Brandon Alexander Burpo suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Burpo died shortly after arriving to an area hospital.

Information from the scene is that Burpo was familiar with the suspect and went outside to meet that person behind a parked school bus. As Burpo approached the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting. Detectives say this was not a random act and Burpo was targeted.

The suspect left the scene immediately after the shooting in a mid-sized green sedan.

Neighbors said this isn't the first time Burpo has been shot. They said he was once shot in the face in Roebuck.

