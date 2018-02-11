Teen killed in Pinson shooting identified

The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.More >>
REST OF MONDAY AND TONIGHT: Even though a cold front has pushed through our area, moisture continues to overrun the state. This will keep the sky very cloudy with more scattered showers.More >>
Jefferson County detectives are investigating a shooting on Winchester Hills Way in Pinson.More >>
Alabama State Troopers say I-65 SB at the 295 mile marker is now open after an 18-wheeler crash Monday morning.More >>
A federal judge presiding in a lawsuit involving mental health treatment in Alabama prisons is giving officials until Friday to move mentally ill inmates.More >>
