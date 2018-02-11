Shooting on Winchester Hills Lane under investigation

The family of Lisa Holman has released a statement through the Pelham Police Department.More >>
Jefferson County detectives are investigating a shooting on Winchester Hills Lane.
A day before the Mercedes Marathon, 5,400 children ran a mile through the streets of downtown Birmingham for the Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon.
Scattered pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain will continue to move northeast out ahead of this front with the threat of localized flooding continuing. The most unstable air has been cutoff to the southeast so the risk for stronger thunderstorms will remain very marginal.
Oneonta officer, Vernarr Hughes, was injured in a single-vehicle accident while on duty Sunday morning.
