2 Hoover HS students charged in teen's shooting death, 3rd suspect still wanted

Jada Williams and Traquarus Brannon have been charged with the shooting death of Brandon Burpo. (Source: JeffCo Sheriff's Office)

Two Hoover High School students have been charged in the shooting death of another teenager in Pinson, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

18-year-od Traquarus Brannon and 17-year-old Jada Williams were taken into custody Monday and questions about the death of 17-year-old Brandon Alexander Burpo, who died after being shot Sunday afternoon in the 4000 block of Winchester Hills Way in Pinson.

Both were arrested at school, according to the sheriff's office.

Williams is charged with murder and Brannon, who is her boyfriend, faces a capital murder charge in the shooting. Police are still looking for a 3rd suspect they say fled the scene.

Authorities arrived at the scene just after 1 p.m. to find Burpo suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Burpo died shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

Williams admitted to making the phone call that Burpo received before going outside to meet the person on the phone, according to investigators. Police say Brannon began shooting at the victim once he arrived at their car.

Both claimed that Burpo recently robbed them.

Neighbors said this isn't the first time Burpo has been shot. They said he was once shot in the face in Roebuck.

Williams posted a $60,000 bond and was released from custody. Brannon remains in the Jefferson County Jail.

