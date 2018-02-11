FIRST ALERT Update: Flood Watch continues to the east; more clouds with few showers for the start of the week

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: We are tracking a cold front over West Alabama that will continue to slowly move east across the area this afternoon and evening. Scattered pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain will continue to move northeast out ahead of this front with the threat of localized flooding continuing. The most unstable air has been cutoff to the southeast so the risk for stronger thunderstorms will remain very marginal throughout the remainder of the day across far southeast locations. It’s going to remain very damp and cloudy tonight with a few lingering scattered showers. You will need the jacket in the morning as lows tumble into the 40s.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK: The weather this week is going to be dominated by lots of clouds and times of wet weather. You can expect another overcast day for tomorrow, with a few scattered showers. The good news is that the rain is going to remain light so this will help with respect to flood concerns. Tuesday will be a similar day, with showers more isolated throughout the day. We will have an easterly flow increasing by Tuesday night and this will create a big temperature discontinuity across the area, with 40s to the far east and 50s further west by early Wednesday morning. We will have more pleasantly warm weather returning on Wednesday and especially on Thursday as highs rebound into the 60s and low 70s. I’m expecting more showers on Wednesday and Thursday, especially across areas north of I-20.

THE WEEKEND: We will have more clouds with a few showers possible during the day on Friday. The chance for showers will be on the increase Friday night as another cold front approaches from the north. This front may end up stalling which will mean more clouds and showers for Saturday and Sunday, especially across northern locations. I will be sharing more details in my forecast at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our app for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.