Kim Cattrall rejects Sarah Jessica Parker after brother's death: "You are not my friend"

Kim Cattrall may be in mourning, but there's one person whose well wishes she's not ready to accept right now, or possibly ever: Sarah Jessica Parker.

Following the unexpected death of Cattrall's brother Chris, Parker wrote in an Instagram post, "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx." However, the Sex and the City stars have a dense history of supposedly feuding with one another, and Cattrall responded by posting an Instagram that read, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time, @sarahjessicaparker."

Cattrall also captioned the image, "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

In years past, both women had made a point of denying any bad blood between them where the public was concerned, with Parker saying things like how she "adores" Cattrall and Cattrall reciprocating by calling her former small and silver screen partner "fantastic."

Beneath all the nice talk, however, there were consistent rumors that Cattrall's salary demands may have caused the hit HBO series to end after its sixth season and then delayed production on the cinematic follow-ups. Indeed, Parker finally took her grievances public in September 2017, when she confirmed that any plans to produce a third installment of the SATC film series was "over" and that she was "disappointed" to leave behind a script she described as "beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, [and] very relatable."

Soon after, The Daily Mail reported that production on the project was just weeks away from commencing before Cattrall's demands put the kibosh on the film. Cattrall responded to that story by insisting that she never agreed to do the film, that Parker should've been "nicer" to her, and that she and her co-stars had "never been friends."

Parker said she was "just heartbroken" about it, but the drama seemed to subside for a while until Parker tried to reach out to offer her sympathies to Cattrall and her family. Cattrall's Instagram post went on to link to a New York Post article that detailed allegations that there'd been jealousy and in-feuding between the two for years, tracing back up to the show's early seasons.

