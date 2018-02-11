Oneonta officer injured in single-vehicle accident

Oneonta officer, Vernarr Hughes, was injured in a single-vehicle accident while on duty Sunday morning.

According to Oneonta's Police Department, Hughes was responding to an emergency call when his vehicle hydroplaned, spun around repeatedly and struck a large concrete barrier. A second officer who was following behind Hughes, pulled him from the vehicle and called for help.

Hughes suffered a concussion and facial lacerations.

