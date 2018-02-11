Concordia College fighting for survival in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - A historically black college is fighting for survival in Selma.

Tiny Concordia College has been struggling for years, and administrator James Lyons tells WSFA-TV it will have to close at the end of the current semester without additional funding.

Lyons says the board has been looking for an investor with a large amount of money to help stabilize the school financially, but no one has stepped forward yet. That means a decision to shut down could come within weeks.

The Selma campus has about 400 students and fewer than 100 employees. Lyons says officials would have to help students transfer and employees find other jobs if it closed.

Concordia College was established in 1922. It's the only historically black school in the Concordia University System of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/

