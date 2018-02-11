Fred: Flood Watch continues

Only the counties which the Storm Prediction Center has placed in the "Marginal" Category for Severe Thunderstorms remain under the Flood Watch designation through this afternoon. Dew points and therefore some instability will remain high and temperatures mild again today before lower dew points begin filtering into Northwest Alabama tonight. The cold front will push south and east tomorrow and will continue pushing south and east of the area. By Tuesday a back door cold front will try slipping in from the east which could spark some afternoon showers most particularly in East Alabama but there will be limited moisture so rain chances are low.

A ridge of high pressure will develop over the northern Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday and Wednesday which will result in drier conditions to the south and at least a chance for rain in the northern part of Central Alabama Wednesday and Thursday. An area of low pressure will also develop over the Plains States and coupled with a cold front will push south Friday and Saturday bringing another chance for a round of rain. By the end of next weekend, another warm air mass will push north with an associated front bringing a chance for another round of showers through Sunday.

