Flight from Russia crashes, passengers presumed dead - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Flight from Russia crashes, passengers presumed dead

(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Flight 703 of Saratov Airlines crashed six minutes later after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport.

71 people were on board the flight and are presumed to be dead at this time. They were bound for Orsk located outside of Moscow.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly