Tiidrek Nurme wins the 2018 men's Mercedes Marathon

Tiidrek Nurme from Estonia crossed the finish line Sunday morning to win the 2018 men's Mercedes full Marathon.

He finished with a time of 2:18:40. Nurme said he ran faster because he had to get back home to his wife who is about to have a baby.

Gladys Cheboi, from Kenya, finished with a time of 2:46:12 to win the women's full marathon.

Scott Smith won the men's Mercedes Half-Marathon with a time of 1:04:20.

Ann Karindi won the women's Half-Marathon with a time of 1:12:02.

The Mercedes Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Thousands of runners from around the world are in Birmingham for the event, which also included the children's run and 5K run on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.