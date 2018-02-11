Fred's FIRST ALERT for flooding rains

Strong to marginally severe storms will be possible through much of the day today. The strongest storms will mainly be along and south of I-20. The main threat with the strong to severe storms will be damaging wind gusts. However, a short-lived isolated tornado will also be possible. The storm potential will end from northwest to southeast as a cold front moves through ending the threat southeast by 9 pm tonight. Rainfall will be widespread over Central Alabama through Sunday and the rain may be heavy at times. One to two inches of rain in a short period of time may produce some flooding on already saturated ground. The heavy rain and flooding threat ends as a cold front pushes through Sunday evening. River Flood Warnings will remain in effect for portions of the Black Warrior River and Tombigbee River Basins but only minor flooding is expected.

The cold front will move through Alabama by tomorrow morning but will stall just south of the region. This will leave at a chance for showers in the forecast through Monday. Tuesday, a backdoor cold front will slide from east to west leaving us with at a chance for rain remaining in East Alabama through Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will move across the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and into the Northern Gulf Wednesday. This will leave the southern half of the region mainly dry for the second half of the week with a chance for showers in North Alabama. Yet another front may approach us by next weekend bringing another chance for rain Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for areas to the south and east but with rain pushing south, the flooding chances are ending for much of the area. River Flooding concerns continue to the lower Black Warrior and portions of the Tombigbee River.

