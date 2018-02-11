Father, newborn daughter die week apart

Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI/CNN) – A Missouri family is devastated after a father of four was shot and killed while at lunch.

Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.

A discussion over the size of a German Shepard at a local bar turned into a deadly shooting.

"He is the greatest guy and I just wonder if the guy even knew what Scott had been through would it have been any different?" said Jeana Sellenschuetter, Beary’s employer and friend.

Sellenschuetter of CSM Construction said her employees, Beary and Ryan Jacobsmeyer, stopped at Show-Me's for lunch while waiting on a work truck to get fixed.

"A guy yelled something horrible and mean and Scott turned around and Ryan said next thing you know he heard four pops,” Sellenschuetter said.

Show-Me's owner described Jacobsmeyer as "more than heroic." He was shot in the arm, but tried his best to revive Beary who died at the scene.

The Beary family had suffered another loss days before.

"Jocelyn was born 14 ounces and she lived for 11 days and we buried her Friday,” Sellenschuetter said, “It's all new and we're still in shock about the baby so this is even more shocking so now Kristy Beary is planning another funeral and we were just there not even a week ago, and we're going to be there again saying goodbye to an unbelievable guy."

It’s another emotional and financial hardship for Beary’s wife Kristy Beary and her three teenagers.

Her friends have set up a Go Fund Me page in memory of her husband and daughter.

"He's up there with baby J holding her and loving her," Sellenschuetter said.

