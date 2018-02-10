FIRST ALERT Update: Periods of moderate-to-heavy rain overnight; flood watch in effect

FLOOD WATCH: Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue to impact the area overnight, with rain amounts topping three inches in some areas. This could lead to flooding of creeks, streams, and low lying areas. Stay weather alert for possible flood statements through Sunday. A flood watch will be in effect through Sunday afternoon. The latest data suggests the rain will continue through 6 a.m. tomorrow morning and we could catch a break by 8 a.m., with the rain becoming more scattered in nature. This would be good news for the Mercedes Marathon. The rain is expected to increase in intensity again by the afternoon, mostly over east and southeast counties. We are concerned about the possibility of a stronger storm to the southeast and a marginal severe risk will be highlighted across southeast counties. The ground is very saturated, so it wouldn’t take a strong wind gust to topple a tree.

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK: The long range outlook for the second full week of the month looks to remain cloudy and rainy at times. We will kick-off the week with a slight cool down on Monday. A front will be positioned to our east but showers will linger behind the front through part of the day, especially for locations to the east and southeast. Highs will be near 60º. On Tuesday an easterly flow will setup. This wedge effect will result in cooler 50s for areas to east, with highs in the 60s further west. This will keep our sky mostly cloudy, with a few scattered showers. We will experience a big warm-up into the 70s on Wednesday as a south flow returns. This will also keep our sky partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.

ANOTHER RAINMAKER FOR LATE WEEK: The clouds will linger into Thursday with the possibility of another period of rain. We will be tracking another cold front that may end up stalling across the region next weekend. As this front arrives, we will likely see an increase in the rain coverage late Friday and into Saturday. So there is a good chance our concerns for Flooding will continue. I will be updating our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Fred will also be in with radar updates at 5 a.m. along with LIVE coverage of the Mercedes Marathon.

