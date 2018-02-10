Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A day before the Mercedes Marathon, 5,400 children ran a mile through the streets of downtown Birmingham for the Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon. Kids from kindergarten through fifth grade participated. Here are some scenes from the fun.

