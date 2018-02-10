Car wreck claims life of Munford teen

A single-vehicle crash at 12:35 p.m. today, has claimed the life of a Munford teen.

A 2002 Honda Civic, driven by a 17-year-old female from Lincoln, was traveling west on Richeytown Road when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree. The front seat passenger, a 15-year-old female from Munford, was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Pell City, where she died as a result of her injuries.

The driver was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston for her injuries. The crash occurred five miles south of Oxford.

