Car wreck claims life of Munford teen

Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue to impact the area overnight, with rain amounts topping three inches in some areas. This could lead to flooding of creeks, streams and low lying areas.More >>
A day before the Mercedes Marathon, 5,400 children ran a mile through the streets of downtown Birmingham for the Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon.More >>
A single-vehicle crash at 12:35 p.m. today, has claimed the life of a Munford teen.More >>
Pelham police are actively searching for a missing woman along County Road 36 between Bent Creek Drive and Brasher Road on County Road 36.More >>
Birmingham fire has tamed a fire at a trailer used to cook methamphetamines in Birmingham.More >>
