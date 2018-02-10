Alabama State beats Alabama A&M 69-50

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) - Branden Johnson scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Alabama State extended its winning streak to three games, beating Alabama A&M 69-50 on Saturday night.

Tobi Ewuosho added 12 points for the Hornets (6-18, 6-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ed Jones scored 11 points.

Alabama State shot 50 percent from the field compared to 38 percent for Alabama A&M.

The Hornets jumped to a 26-9 start, pushed it to 30-11 on a Jones jumper with 8:27 to play, and led 37-25 at the break.

Alabama State led by double figures throughout the second half. Alabama A&M got as close as 38-27 early in the period but Ewuosho made a 3-point play after that and Johnson and Terrance LeFlore followed with jumpers to help push it to 45-27 with 17:00 left.

Andre Kennedy scored 16 points with nine boards to lead the Bulldogs (2-23, 2-10) who have lost eight straight.

