Alabama races to 78-50 win over streaking No. 15 Tennessee

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Donta Hall had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Collin Sexton scored 16 points to lead Alabama to a 78-50 victory over No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (16-10, 7-5 Southeastern Conference) thoroughly dominated the Volunteers (18-6, 8-4) around the basket and cashed in on a number of fast-break chances

Hall made 8 of 10 field goals and blocked three shots. Tennessee had no answer to Sexton's quick darts to the basket, and the freshman also had four assists.

He took the ball all the way for layups after a couple of defensive rebounds, the first time sending the ball behind his back to avoid a defender on his way to the basket.

John Petty had 14 points and made 3 of 4 3-point attempts for the Tide, which dominated the league's hottest team in the second half.

Tennessee had only one scorer in double digits. Grant Williams scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

Alabama seemed to be operating at a different speed after leading by 10 at the break, opening the second half with three dunks and a fast-break layup.

The Vols came in on a six-game winning streak and hadn't allowed any of those opponents more than 63 points.

Alabama topped that with 10:20 left on Hall's dunk.

The Tide outscored Tennessee 50-18 in the paint.

The Vols made just 16 of 58 shots (27.6 percent)

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Fell two games behind Auburn in the SEC race and would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Tigers.

Alabama: Has won five straight over Top 25 teams since an early loss to then-No. 14 Minnesota. Continues to be up and down, handling top teams like Florida and the Vols and getting upset other times

UP NEXT

Tennessee

Alabama hosts LSU Tuesday night.

Tennessee returns home to face South Carolina Tuesday night.

More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.