Elderly woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Center Point house fire

A 70-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a house fire in Center Point.

The victim is suffering from smoke inhalation and has been transported to a local hospital. She was pulled from the burning structure by firefighters.

The victim was inside the house when Center Point Fire & Rescue with assistance from Birmingham Fire responded to the call in the area of Kim Drive and Polly Reed Road around 2:25 p.m. She was rescued from the house, which showed heavy fire when responders arrived.

There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

