Sikes has 32 points, leads South Alabama to 87-67 win

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Rodrick Sikes soared into the record books with 32 points to lead South Alabama to an 87-67 Sun Belt Conference win over Arkansas State on Saturday afternoon.

Sikes set a school record with his fifth game this season with 30 or more points. The 6-1 junior was 12 of 22 from the floor, hitting 5 of 12 from distance. He also made 3 of 5 from the line. Sikes scored 38 points against Louisiana-Monroe two weeks ago.

Josh Ajayi added 21 points, Trhae Mitchell contributed 13 and Nick Davis had six points with 11 rebounds for the Jaguars (13-12, 6-6).

South Alabama led throughout, taking a 39-22 advantage into the break. Arkansas State never threatened in the second half.

Tamas Bruce had 13 points and Rashad Lindsey added 12 for the Red Wolves (9-17, 4-9).

