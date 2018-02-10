Etowah Co. vape shop hit with smash-and-grab burglary

Pelham police are actively searching for a missing woman along County Road 36 between Bent Creek Drive and Brasher Road on County Road 36.More >>
A 70-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a house fire in Center Point. The victim was transported to the hospital and is suffering from smoke inhalation.More >>
Birmingham fire has tamed a fire at a trailer used to cook methamphetamines in Birmingham.More >>
Authorities are working the scene of an overturned tanker truck off I-65 North in Blount County. The tanker is off the highway in the woodline.More >>
