Firefighters battle meth lab fire on Lomb Ave.

Firefighters battle meth lab fire on Lomb Ave.

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham firefighters have tamed a fire at a trailer used to cook methamphetamines on the 1000 block of Lomb Ave. in Center Point.

The trailer was already on fire when the Birmingham Fire Department arrived. They were able to put it out quickly, but a majority of the structure was damaged.

There were no injuries and are currently no suspects.

We will provide more information when it is available.

