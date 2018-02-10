Two women shot in Docena Community

Jefferson County police are investigating the shooting of two women in the Docena Community. The incident occurred in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Docena. The two victims' injuries are non-life threatening.More >>
A prolonged period of rainy weather will continue through the remainder of the weekend resulting in rainfall totals that could top 2” in many locations.More >>
Pelham police are actively searching for a missing woman along County Road 36 between Bent Creek Drive and Brasher Road on County Road 36.More >>
Early Saturday morning conditions constituted only the lull before the storms which could be coming our way through the weekend.More >>
A crazy case involving one man who said his former boss who he blew the whistle on threw feces at him and threatened to cremate him alive. This whistle blower is responsible for uncovering over $1-million stolen from the federal government.More >>
