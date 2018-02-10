Two women shot in Docena Community

Jefferson County police are investigating the shooting of two women in the Docena Community. At least one of the victims is pregnant.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Docena. The two victims' injuries are non-life threatening.

Information from the scene is that the victims were riding with a man who has an ongoing feud with another person in the neighborhood. As they drove by, this person fired several shots into the car, which struck the victims.

The pregnant victim, who is 24 years old, was driven to Fire Station 17 before being transported to a local hospital. The other victim was separately taken to an area hospital.

We will provide more information when it is available.

