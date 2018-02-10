FIRST ALERT Update: Prolonged period of moderate-to-heavy rain expected; flood watch through Sunday afternoon

FLOOD WATCH: A prolonged period of rainy weather will continue through the remainder of the weekend resulting in rainfall totals that could top 2” in many locations. Given the recent heavy rainfall, the additional wet weather could result in flooding of rivers, creeks and low lying areas. The heavy rain could also result in localized flash flooding, especially in areas with poor drainage. While flooding is the main concern, we are keeping an eye on a marginal risk for strong to severe storms across our southern counties. So far today we’ve seen mostly rain on radar and the lack of sunshine has helped to limit instability. The rain will be increasing in intensity later this evening and you may hear some loud rumbles of thunder overnight as this wave of heavier rain impacts the area from west to east through midnight. The ground is very saturated, so it wouldn’t take a strong wind gust to topple a tree. With respect to the Mercedes Marathon, I can’t make any promises in this kind of setup but some of the forecast data suggests the rain could temporarily thin our around start time Sunday morning. However, rain is expected to increase again by the afternoon as a cold front moves across the area. Once again, there will be a marginal risk for a strong to severe storm in the afternoon so we will need to stay weather alert and keep an eye on radar trends.

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER NEXT WEEK: The long range outlook for the second full week of the month looks to remain cloudy and rainy at times. We will kickoff the week with a slight cool down on Monday. A front will be positioned to our east but showers will linger behind the front through part of the day, especially for locations to the east and southeast. Highs will be near 60 degrees. On Tuesday an easterly flow will setup. This wedge effect will result in cooler 50s for areas to east, with highs in the 60s further west. This will keep our sky mostly cloudy, with a few scattered showers. We will experience a big warm-up into the 70s on Wednesday as a south flow returns. This will also keep our sky partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm.

ANOTHER RAINMAKER FOR LATE WEEK: The clouds will linger into Thursday with the possibility of another period of rain. We will be tracking another cold front that may end up stalling across the region next weekend. As this front arrives, we will likely see an increase in the rain coverage late Friday and into Saturday. So there is a good chance our concerns for Flooding will continue. I will be sharing more details on this long range outlook and proving radar updates in my forecast tonight at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m. on WBRC. I will also update our forecast on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download out App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.